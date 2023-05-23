Deals
Decatur City Schools hires new security manager

Wesley Swoopes’ first day will be July 1.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools announced the hiring of a new security manager Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from Decatur City Schools, Wesley Swoopes has been hired as the school system’s new security manager.

Swoopes is a graduate of Austin High School and is the tennis coach for Decatur City Schools.

For the past 20 years, Swoopes has been a member of the Decatur Police Department. He was most recently a patrol supervisor.

Swoopes’ first day will be July 1.

