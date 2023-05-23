Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Church leaders in Athens call for medical cannabis ordinance to be rescinded

Council members say they have been loaded with calls and emails from people against dispensing sites opening up in the area.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Six months after granting the ability for medical cannabis dispensaries to open in the city of Athens some residents now want city leaders to rethink the decision.

Multiple people showed up to Monday night’s city council meeting including various church leaders and preachers. Council members say they have been loaded with calls and emails from people against dispensing sites opening up in the area.

During the meeting, various preachers called for the medical marijuana ordinance to be rescinded, while others asked the council to keep it.

Meanwhile, Councilman Harold Wales voiced his concern after seeing what another prescribed drug can do to a community.

“Opioids are sold on the street, we’ve got an epidemic in the United States that’s what happens, there’s nothing the doctors can do because they did everything legally,” Wales said. “It’s the people that get these things, that’s what worries me about the medical marijuana and like the preacher’s said tonight, people are going to be driving with this in their system.”

Council introduced an ordinance to rescind its “opt-in” approval from November 2022.

Council members will have two weeks to reconsider the decision.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022
James Tucker, 49
Search ends for Rogersville attempted murder suspect
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey appoints 23rd Judicial Circuit District Judge
Gov. Kay Ivey appoints 23rd Judicial Circuit District Judge
Church leaders in Athens call for medical cannabis ordinance to be rescinded
Church leaders in Athens call for medical cannabis ordinance to be rescinded
Parents, residents share opinions on gun armory placed near primary schools in Madison
Parents, residents share opinion on gun armory placed near primary schools in Madison
Marshall Co. man charged with possession of child pornography, voyeurism