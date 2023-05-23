Deals
Boaz man arrested for sending explicit pictures, texts to 14-year-old girl

Devon Darius Abbot, 19.
Devon Darius Abbot, 19.(Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old Boaz man has been arrested on a charge of electronic solicitation of a child, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say 19-year-old Devon Darius Abbot is accused of sending sexually explicit pictures and text messages to a 14-year-old girl, and was requesting the same from the juvenile. This took place through Snapchat.

Investigators say a family member found out about the text messages and called 911. Etowah County Investigators began working on identifying the individual that the Snapchat account belonged to, and once identified, the arrest was made.

Police say Abbott was taken into custody on Friday, May 19, and booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $75,000 surety bond.

