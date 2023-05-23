Deals
ALEA gives boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Julia Avant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s already been a deadly year on Alabama waterways. Four fatalities have been reported, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding people to be safe, especially this weekend.

ALEA wants you to prioritize safety to prevent the worst this Memorial Day weekend.

“You need to keep in mind that this weekend is not the weekend to learn how to operate your boat,” said Senior Trooper Corey Robinett.

This weekend brings big crowds to the waterways, and laws are similar to driving a car. Legal blood alcohol levels cannot exceed .08 percent.

“Just know that the sun is going to get to you. The heat and the waves could get to you. If you are going to be out there, stay hydrated. Make sure that you know that alcohol is going to be exaggerated on the water. One drink is going to be about three, so make sure you drink plenty of water,” said Senior Trooper Marshall Westbrook.

Safe boating tips:
  • Include watching your wake.
  • Have a proper spotter if you’re pulling water sporting gear like tubes or water skis.
  • Don’t forget to have proper life jackets.
  • Children 8 and under must wear a lifejacket at all times.

“Again, be courteous to your fellow boaters out there,” said Westbrook.

