Alabama House Members: ‘U.S. Space Command Belongs at Redstone Arsenal’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several members of the House of Representatives stated their views this week on why U.S. Space Command should be located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

With the chances of U.S. Space Command being relocated to Alabama looking questionable, politicians have begun to put their differences to the side.

“Clearly the United States Air Force Command selected Huntsville to move the space command to,” says House General Fund Chairman, Rex Reynolds.

The Secretary of Air Force originally selected Huntsville over two years ago to house Space Command.

“Over eighty different government agencies reside at Redstone Arsenal, it’s not just an Army base, it is a federal center of excellence,” Rep. James Lomax says,

It was previously reported that U.S. Officials believe that the Biden Administration is planning to stop the plans to move U.S. Space Command’s Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, according to an NBC report. The plans to halt were originally believed to have stemmed from Alabama’s abortion ban. The White House has since dismissed these claims.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, being one of the first to speak out on this issue, says politics should not play a part in national security, but rather it is about the military. An official White House official representative stated that the halt has nothing to do with the relationship between Senator Tuberville and President Biden. Senator Tuberville is now blaming Colorado lawmakers for this delay in decision-making as well.

“This is a vital impact for North Alabama that should be based on the merits alone, when you look at all the statistics, Huntsville is the clear choice for Space Command,” says Rep. Wes Kitchens.

“Military decisions should be based solely on what is best for our military, we should not be inserting certain red state and blue state politics into the U.S. Space Command decision,” Rep. Shane Stringer says,

“I just hope that we get to the point where politics are put to the side and that we’re focusing on the merits of why that decision was made, and they made the right choice,” says House Minority Leader, Anthony Daniels.

An official decision will be made by Spring 2023.

