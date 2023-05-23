Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022
Steven Ryan Wade
Jackson Co. man facing murder charges dies of pneumonia
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
James Tucker, 49
Search ends for Rogersville attempted murder suspect
Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

Latest News

This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Fred L. Plump. Jr
DOJ: Rep. Fred Plump Jr. charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice
The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of...
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night
President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges