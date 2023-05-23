Deals
17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of Priceville.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old Trinity teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Morgan County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a teenager was killed just before 11 p.m. Monday night when the 2013 Ford F-150 he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of Priceville.

The teenager was pronounced dead on the scene.

