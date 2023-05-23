17-year-old killed in Morgan Co. crash Monday night

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 17-year-old Trinity teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Morgan County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a teenager was killed just before 11 p.m. Monday night when the 2013 Ford F-150 he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash occurred on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road about one mile east of Priceville.

The teenager was pronounced dead on the scene.

