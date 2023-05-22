Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old...
Toney, Harvest volunteer fire departments respond to fire in Harvest

Latest News

FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007
72-year-old man becomes the first of 7 siblings to graduate college
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Marydale community of...
9 injured in graduation block party shooting, La. sheriff says