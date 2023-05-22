Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntsville Saturday night.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a crash near University Drive and Jordan Lane at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Matthew Harper, 40, who had been hit by a car. Harper was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not expect any charges.

