Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntsville Saturday night.
According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a crash near University Drive and Jordan Lane at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Matthew Harper, 40, who had been hit by a car. Harper was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police do not expect any charges.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.