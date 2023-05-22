Deals
Party tablescapes for the perfect summer soiree

Travel Patterns’ summer décor
Travel Patterns joined TVL to share tips for summer tablescapes!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the weather starts to warm up, make sure you check out Travel Patterns to get some inspiration and new home décor for your next summertime party!

Lauren Peterson the designer and owner of Travel Patterns shared some fun new ways to style a summer tablescape!

Travel Patterns offers a variety of unique candles, ceramics and even pillows that will surely have your house styled for summer! Visit Travel Patterns on their website or at 201 Oakwood Ave for your newest handcrafted décor!

