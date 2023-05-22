Several packages of suspected cocaine found washed up on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several packages of suspected cocaine were found washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend, according to police.

Police said packages were found on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday.

Authorities said the packages were found by walkers on the west end beach and appeared to have been there for some time.

Dauphin Island PD said they recovered the bundles and turned them over to the MCSO Narcotics Division.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.