Marshall Co. man charged with possession of child pornography, voyeurism

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man has been arrested and charged with multiple possession of child pornography charges following a months-long investigation.

Officials say on Oct. 14, 2022, Marshall County Deputies received information for an alleged sexual assault involving two boys at a home on Turnpike Road.

Through an interview conducted by the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, an investigator learned it was indicated that Kenneth Hand, the homeowner, had hidden cameras in the home. It was indicated that Hand had cameras in a room where a minor slept and in the bathroom that minor children were using.

A search warrant was secured for Hand’s home and was served by investigators on Oct. 17, 2022. During the search, numerous digital storage devices were found and turned over to the Marshall County Major Crimes Digital Forensics Unit for processing.

On May 18, 2023, an investigator reported that the presence of child pornography was on an external hard drive that was seized along with videos that had been recorded from a device in Hand’s bathroom.

Officials say the hard drive contained at least 11 images of nude children under the age of 10 which had been downloaded from the internet. Videos of a young child in underwear in a bedroom of his home were also found.

An arrest warrant was secured for Hand for 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Voyeurism 1st degree. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Hand was arrested on May 19 and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 property bond and a $10,000 cash bond.

According to officials there was a large amount of digital data seized from Hand’s home and is still being processed. The Marshall County Department of Human Resources has been involved with the investigation to ensure that no other children have been left in Hand’s care.

