Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is in the Limestone County Jail after deputies found several AT&T and Athens Utilities’ service boxes damaged on Sunday.

According to officials, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy. 99 and Fort Hampton Road and noticed the damage, the suspect, identified as Earl King, 66, was not on the scene at that time.

On Monday morning, AT&T responded to fix the damages but King refused to allow them near the boxes. Limestone County Deputies responded and detained King without incident.

King was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st degree and Criminal Tampering 1st degree. He has a $5,000 bond but it has been revoked due to a previous Burglary 3rd degree charge.

AT&T is currently working to restore service to customers affected in the Owens Community.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.