Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Jackson Co. man facing murder charges dies in prison

Steven Ryan Wade
Steven Ryan Wade(Jackson County Jail)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of murdering his son in Jackson County died of natural causes in November.

Court records show Steven Wade died in November from natural causes at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.

Steven Wade was accused of stabbing and killing his 21-year-old son Damian Wade in August 2022.

Court records show Steven Wade died on Nov. 24, 2022. According to his death certificate, he died of natural causes. The death certificate shows he had a cardiopulmonary respiratory arrest for 30 minutes before his death. Five days before his death, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and two days before his death he was diagnosed with Sepsis.

Because of his death, all charges and legal filings against Steven Wade were dropped.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old...
Toney, Harvest volunteer fire departments respond to fire in Harvest

Latest News

Morgan County K-9 helping detect illegal narcotics in jail
Meet Tango: Morgan County Sheriff’s new K9 helps crack down on drugs in jail
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022
The first races of the Para-cycling Road World Cup will begin Friday.
Huntsville Para-cycling Road World Cup race week kicks off
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week