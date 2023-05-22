Jackson Co. man facing murder charges dies of pneumonia

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of murdering his son in Jackson County died of natural causes in November.

Court records show Steven Wade died in November from natural causes at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.

Steven Wade was accused of stabbing and killing his 21-year-old son Damian Wade in August 2022.

Court records show Steven Wade died on Nov. 24, 2022. According to his death certificate, he died of natural causes. The death certificate shows he had a cardiopulmonary respiratory arrest for 30 minutes before his death. Five days before his death, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and two days before his death he was diagnosed with Sepsis.

Because of his death, all charges and legal filings against Steven Wade were dropped.

