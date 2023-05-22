Increasing humidity with scattered storms Monday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have mostly cloudy skies and very comfortable conditions to start off another work and school week.

The radar is dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for this afternoon with the southeast wind bringing up more moisture and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours with some storms producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Thunderstorms should start to wind down after sunset tonight with the chance of a lingering shower or two overnight, lows will be near 60 degrees by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday will also be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly cooler highs in the middle to upper 70s, isolated showers and storms may develop form late morning into the afternoon. By Wednesday we will see some drier air filtering into the Tennessee Valley, this dry air will limit any shower and storm potential and highs will be near average in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday look wonderful with sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s.

We will be keeping a close eye on any rain and storm potential for Memorial Day weekend, but as of right now it looks like we will see just isolated showers and storms on Saturday… keep checking back for the latest forecast.

