Huntsville Para-cycling Road World Cup race week kicks off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Race week is underway for the Huntsville Para-cycling Road World Cup with events planned for the week and races starting Friday.

The first event was held Sunday at Spragins Hall on the UAH campus where the public was invited to try handcycles.

The races and practices will be on roads in Huntsville and with some of the competitors using handcycles which sit low to the ground, drivers should be on the lookout.

“Please be alert and aware of your surroundings, as always,” Claire Aiello, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber said. “These athletes have come a long way to compete in the Rocket City. We’ve communicated with all teams to practice safety on the roads, and we ask our local drivers to be cautious as well.”

Tuesday, May 23:

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be holding an opening ceremony on the field before the start of the game. Para-cycling teams in attendance will be recognized before the game.

Gates at Toyota Field will open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the ceremony starting between 5:50 and 6 p.m. The game will then begin at 6:35 p.m. For tickets click here.

Wednesday, May 24:

An official training ride will be held Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Cummings Research Park. Local cyclists who are comfortable riding on the road are welcome to ride with the athletes.

Anyone interested should meet at HudsonAlpha or join the ride in progress.

Thursday will be the same as Wednesday with the training ride beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26:

Individual time trials will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and will continue through 6 p.m. The first race Friday will be women’s handcycle, classes three through five, followed by men’s handcycle classes one through two.

At 4:30 p.m. men’s and women’s tricycle classes one and two will begin and the day will conclude with women’s handcycle classes one and two.

An awards ceremony will immediately follow the races.

Saturday, May 27:

Individual time trials will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday and will continue throughout the day, ending at 6 p.m.

The first races Saturday will be men’s handcycle classes three through five with an awards ceremony at 11:15 a.m. At noon, men’s racing bike classes one and two will begin. Those two races will be followed by the women’s racing bike races, classes one through five.

Following the racing bike races will be another awards ceremony.

At 4 p.m. another set of races will kick off, these races will be the men’s tandem bike followed by the men’s racing bike classes three through five and the day will end with the women’s tandem bike.

Friday and Saturday’s races will be run on the Para Huntsville Individual Time Trials Course.

Sunday, May 28:

Sunday’s races will start at 9 a.m. with men’s and women’s tricycle classes one and two. At 11 a.m., men’s and women’s classes one and two and women’s classes three through five handcycle races will begin.

Men’s handcycle classes three, four and five will round out the day Sunday. All of Sunday’s races will take place on the road race course.

All of Sunday’s races will take place on the Para Huntsville RR Course.

Monday, May 29:

Monday will be the final day of the Huntsville Para-cycling Road World Cup and the day will begin with more road races held from 8 a.m. until an awards ceremony around 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m. the men’s racing bike classes four and five will compete. Men’s and women’s tandem races will start at 4:30 p.m. and the world cup will conclude with men’s and women’s team relays starting at 7 p.m.

A final awards ceremony will be held at 7: 45 p.m. Monday.

The last race Monday will be on the Hand Cycle Relay Course.

The last race Monday will be on the Hand Cycle Relay Course. (RideWithGPS.com)

