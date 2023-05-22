Deals
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was accused of murdering his wife in 2022 pleaded guilty to the crime Monday morning.

Ronnie Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife in October 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Ronnie Cupps killed Teresa Cupps by hitting her in the head with a claw hammer.

Ronnie Cupps pleaded guilty to the murder on Monday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

