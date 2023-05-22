Hippea Camper transforms fan favorite foods

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you ever craved a meatball sub or even chicken salad but wanted a healthier option, then head to Hippea Camper to try out their vegan menu items.

Garrett Hardee joined Payton to show off the restaurant’s ‘supreme hot tamale’ featuring vegan chorizo and lots of fresh toppings -- be sure to try it this month as Huntsville continues to host the Vegan Chef Challenge (and vote for Hippea Camper if you think it’s the best!).

And check out Hippea Camper on Instagram to stay up to date on where to find them!

