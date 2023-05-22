Haven’t heard of ‘Southern Thesaurus’? Well bless your heart...

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you aren’t from the South, you may have no clue what a conniption or a hissy fit is -- but thankfully Kelly Kazek has the perfect book to help you understand that southern slang!

Whether you are a southern native or just moved to the area, this book is sure to help you understand the unique language of the south. Check out Southern Thesaurus and Kelly’s other books on her website or on Instagram!

