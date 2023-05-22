Deals
Gov. Kay Ivey appoints 23rd Judicial Circuit District Judge

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Ronald Smith, of Huntsville, as District Judge of the 23rd Judicial Court on Monday.

“As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama, I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money, and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with the appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow,” the appointment read in part.

The appointment is effective immediately.

