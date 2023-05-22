Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge
Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is inviting students in Alabama to take part in her Summer Reading Challenge to encourage children to include reading as a part of their activities over the summer.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge kicked off May 19 and goes through July 31 for Alabama students. Grades K through eighth for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join. Eligible children are students who attend public, private or home school instruction.

To participate, grade-eligible students can write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels are also acceptable.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade, and school he or she attends.

Letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed as follows:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

Below is the letter to Alabama educators and students:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering wife in 2022
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

Judge dismisses former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Rule 32 petition
Kenneth Hand
Marshall Co. man charged with possession of child pornography, voyeurism
UAH professors explain debt ceiling amidst deadline
Eric King, 66
Man arrested for allegedly damaging AT&T, Athens Utilities service boxes
Gov. Kay Ivey appoints 23rd Judicial Circuit District Judge