Alabama Students invited to join Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is inviting students in Alabama to take part in her Summer Reading Challenge to encourage children to include reading as a part of their activities over the summer.

“Each of you worked hard this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of your efforts in the classroom. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress you made, we must keep our minds sharp by reading all summer long,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge kicked off May 19 and goes through July 31 for Alabama students. Grades K through eighth for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join. Eligible children are students who attend public, private or home school instruction.

To participate, grade-eligible students can write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels are also acceptable.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade, and school he or she attends.

Letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed as follows:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”

Below is the letter to Alabama educators and students:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.