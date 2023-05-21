Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Toney, Harvest volunteer fire departments respond to fire in Harvest

According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old...
According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old Railroad Bed Road near the intersection of Harvest Road.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters with the Harvest and Toney volunteer fire departments responded to a fire on Old Railroad Bed Road Sunday afternoon.

According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old Railroad Bed Road near the intersection of Harvest Road. The extent of the damage was unknown.

Firefighters received a call regarding a possible fire just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.
Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana

Latest News

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations
Sunny, pleasant for Sunday