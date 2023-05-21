Toney, Harvest volunteer fire departments respond to fire in Harvest
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters with the Harvest and Toney volunteer fire departments responded to a fire on Old Railroad Bed Road Sunday afternoon.
According to a firefighter on the scene, the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Old Railroad Bed Road near the intersection of Harvest Road. The extent of the damage was unknown.
Firefighters received a call regarding a possible fire just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
