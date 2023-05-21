Deals
Sunny & Pleasant for Sunday

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a rainy Saturday, a mostly sunny Sunday for the area. High temps near 80. Tonight, increasing clouds. Around 60. Monday, limited sunshine, lots of clouds with a slight chance for afternoon showers/storms. Near 80. A slight chance for a shower or storm Monday night and again on Tuesday, followed by plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. High temps in the low 80s, overnight temps around 60.  Early call for Memorial Day weekend, mostly sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday and Monday. High temps in the 80s.

