Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning, KCTV reports.

The shooting happened at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple officers from the Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say that they found five victims, all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported to the hospital.

One of the deceased victims was found outside of the lounge and the other was found inside, according to authorities.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead soon after arriving there. Police say one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, according to police.

