One killed in Cullman shooting Sunday morning
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Cullman.
According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Police Department, officers discovered the body of a dead man when responding to a shooting call.
The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck.
The Cullman Police Department does not have a suspect in custody.
