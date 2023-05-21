Deals
One killed in Cullman shooting Sunday morning

Officers with the Cullman Police Department discovered a dead man while responding to a...
Officers with the Cullman Police Department discovered a dead man while responding to a shooting call early Sunday morning at the Cullman City parking deck.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Cullman.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Police Department, officers discovered the body of a dead man when responding to a shooting call.

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck.

The Cullman Police Department does not have a suspect in custody.

