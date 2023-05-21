One killed in Cullman shooting Sunday morning

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Cullman.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Police Department, officers discovered the body of a dead man when responding to a shooting call.

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck.

The Cullman Police Department does not have a suspect in custody.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.