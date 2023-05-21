Deals
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations

Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis ranked among the top 100 cities in the country, according to a report by WalletHub.
Nashville skyline
Nashville skyline(PRNewswire)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new report shows the best cities to travel to for the summer, and several Tennessee cities, including Nashville, made the cut.

In a report by WalletHub, travel costs, attractions, weather, activities, safety, and local costs were analyzed for 100 U.S. cities to determine which reigned supreme for summer travel in 2023. The report focused on each city’s affordability and the cost and convenience of travel when determining its rankings.

Source: WalletHub

In the report, Memphis ranked 76th, Chattanooga ranked 51st and Nashville ranked 49th overall. Knoxville ranked the highest of the four and secured the 31st spot on the list.

Atlanta took the number one spot, earning a total score of nearly 67 out of a perfect 100. Oxnard and surrounding areas in California took the 100th spot with an average score of 35.

Looking for the best attractions? Los Angeles and New York City ranked number one and two. Looking to travel far but not spend the money? Santa Rosa took the top spot for the cheapest travel costs.

Tennesse natives looking for a city with a mild climate can look no further than their backyard. Nashville ranked 6th overall for the best weather among the 100 cities listed.

For the full list of rankings, view the report on WalletHub’s website.

