Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed in Cullman early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Police Department, officers discovered the body of a dead man when responding to a shooting call.

The dead man was later identified as 23-year-old Roberto Ramos of Blountsville.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Police Department, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Cullman Police Department posted on Facebook that Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.