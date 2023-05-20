Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

‘Tacos and Tequila’ kicks off in Albertville

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s annual Tacos and Tequila event began Friday evening. Organizers say that 2022′s event was such a success, they decided to host it annually.

This year’s lineup includes hip-hop artists Waka Flocka Flame, Ying Yang Twins and T.I. The event opened with DJ Arate to get the crowd going.

Concertgoers had the chance to sample authentic Mexican cuisine and some craft spirits as they prepared for the musical guests.

Entertainment manager Gigi Delgado says that this specific event brings lots of attention to her small hometown of Albertville.

”I often have to step back and say ‘Wow, this is my small town that only had a little festival downtown’. Now, we have an amphitheater where we can bring big artists. I think I can agree and my whole team can agree that it’s very exciting,” says Delgado.

She also says that the new, state-of-the-art amphitheater has opened up many options for residents of Albertville.

“When [residents] bring family members in it’s always like ‘Oh we have things to do.’ Being able to hear people’s reaction...’I don’t have to travel 30 to 45 minutes away to have something to do, I have that in my hometown.’ It’s always a great feeling,” Delgado says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth

Latest News

‘Tacos and Tequila’ kicks off in Albertville
‘Tacos and Tequila’ kicks off in Albertville
U.S. Space and Rocket Center unveils new Space Camp Operations Center
Governor Kay Ivey was at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on May...
U.S. Space and Rocket Center unveils new Space Camp Operations Center
Student found with handgun at Sparkman High School