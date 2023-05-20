‘Tacos and Tequila’ kicks off in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s annual Tacos and Tequila event began Friday evening. Organizers say that 2022′s event was such a success, they decided to host it annually.

This year’s lineup includes hip-hop artists Waka Flocka Flame, Ying Yang Twins and T.I. The event opened with DJ Arate to get the crowd going.

Concertgoers had the chance to sample authentic Mexican cuisine and some craft spirits as they prepared for the musical guests.

Entertainment manager Gigi Delgado says that this specific event brings lots of attention to her small hometown of Albertville.

”I often have to step back and say ‘Wow, this is my small town that only had a little festival downtown’. Now, we have an amphitheater where we can bring big artists. I think I can agree and my whole team can agree that it’s very exciting,” says Delgado.

She also says that the new, state-of-the-art amphitheater has opened up many options for residents of Albertville.

“When [residents] bring family members in it’s always like ‘Oh we have things to do.’ Being able to hear people’s reaction...’I don’t have to travel 30 to 45 minutes away to have something to do, I have that in my hometown.’ It’s always a great feeling,” Delgado says.

