Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

‘Tacos and Tequila’ kicked off Friday in Albertville

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s annual Tacos and Tequila event began Friday evening. Organizers say that 2022′s event was such a success, they decided to host it annually.

This year’s lineup includes hip-hop artists Waka Flocka Flame, Ying Yang Twins and T.I. The event opened with DJ Arate to get the crowd going.

Concertgoers had the chance to sample authentic Mexican cuisine and some craft spirits as they prepared for the musical guests.

Entertainment manager Gigi Delgado says that this specific event brings lots of attention to her small hometown of Albertville.

”I often have to step back and say ‘Wow, this is my small town that only had a little festival downtown’. Now, we have an amphitheater where we can bring big artists. I think I can agree and my whole team can agree that it’s very exciting,” says Delgado.

She also says that the new, state-of-the-art amphitheater has opened up many options for residents of Albertville.

“When [residents] bring family members in it’s always like ‘Oh we have things to do.’ Being able to hear people’s reaction...’I don’t have to travel 30 to 45 minutes away to have something to do, I have that in my hometown.’ It’s always a great feeling,” Delgado says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.
Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff

Latest News

Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Madison Fire Department honors child battling a bone marrow disease
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens