Showers & Thunderstorms Today...Sunny Tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers and thunderstorms for our Saturday. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary concerns. Small hail is also possible. Temps near 80. Tonight, lingering showers/storms end early, clearing by morning. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday, delightful with abundant sunshine and low humidity. High temps near 80. Monday, increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms late-day and night. Near 80. Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly sunny. A slight chance of an isolated storm both days, but most locations will remain dry. High temps reaching the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday, sunny. Mid-80s. Early call for Memorial Day weekend, the chance of rain will rise for the weekend with the highest chance of rain on Sunday.

