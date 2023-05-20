Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Friday in Shelby County for assaulting a police officer in Huntsville on May 14.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive just after 9 p.m. on May 14.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver started to flee. The officer was dragged by the vehicle before the officer began firing shots.

Rogers was taken back to Madison County Jail and booked Saturday morning. Rogers has three Huntsville Police warrants for attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault of an officer and improper lane change.

