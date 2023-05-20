Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville

Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Friday in Shelby County for assaulting a police officer in Huntsville on May 14.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive just after 9 p.m. on May 14.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver started to flee. The officer was dragged by the vehicle before the officer began firing shots.

Rogers was taken back to Madison County Jail and booked Saturday morning. Rogers has three Huntsville Police warrants for attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault of an officer and improper lane change.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.
Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff

Latest News

Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Madison Fire Department honors child battling a bone marrow disease
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens