Balloon release held for 2-year-old killed in Athens

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens family is remembering a toddler who they believe shines as bright as the sun.

On Friday, family members of 2-year-old Kason “Sonny” Grady released balloons in his memory, as they try to put a tragedy behind them.

Athens police found Sonny unresponsive Friday and rushed him to the hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma. Sonny’s stepfather, Keshan Allen admitted in court he punched the child but did not intend to kill him.

Sonny’s autopsy revealed he had blood in his stomach and a broken collarbone.

“How can a person do this to a defenseless two-year-old who didn’t have any other choice but to sustain those injuries?” asked Sonny’s great-grandmother Linda Hartley.

Hartley said she’s still having a hard time trying to process what happened. She said even at such a young age, he could light up a room instantly.

“If you see any of his pictures, you’ll see the biggest grin, the biggest smile that he could muster up,” said Hartley, “And he didn’t have too many crying days. He always was a happy child.”

Many loved ones who attended the balloon release said the heartache is hard to put into words. However, Sonny’s Uncle RJ Robinson says it’s a bit more manageable, thanks to this kind of support.

“It’s very important for us to come together because we’re going to need to lean on each other,” said Robinson, “It’s unimaginable and it’s only going to take love. It’s only going to take being able to talk to each other and help them understand.”

Hartley said she will always work hard to keep Sonn’ys memory alive.

“Wherever you are, just know that you have an abundance of love and even though this happened to you, you know, don’t hold on to it. Because your family loves you. We love you more than we can ever express,” said Hartley.

Funeral services for Sonny will be next Friday at 11 AM at Saint Luke’s on Sparkman.

It will be open for the public to view at 10 AM.

