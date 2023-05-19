What’s going on at The Orion?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Orion Amphitheater has become the premiere spot for arts and entertainment in North Alabama since it opened in 2022!

Tons of fun events have already come and gone at The Orion Amphitheater this year, but there is still tons left on the schedule in 2023. Martina McBride is set to perform for the 34th annual Huntsville Classic on Saturday, “Jams N Brews with Yellowhammer Brewing” is set for May 28 and Weezer will perform on June 4 with Modest Mouse and Momma.

Those are just handful of events to look forward! There are many more coming up on the calendar at The Orion.

