Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder
Shooting suspect in standoff with Rogersville PD, multiple law enforcement agencies
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder