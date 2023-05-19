Deals
A view into the vegan world with CKB 360

CKB 360 Wellness Juicery & More offers a variety of vegan food options.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you thought the vegan “lifestyle” wasn’t for you, then you haven’t been to CKB 360 Wellness Juicery & More in Huntsville!

Gerald and Wymillian Cobb, also known as GC & The “W”, are the creators behind CKB 360 and they have passion to share their health journey and encourage others who are trying to reach their health goals.

CKB 360 is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays! There are organic cold pressed juices, but you can also get smoothies, salads, bowls, soups and more! Vegan transition coaching, health and wellness coaching and corporate wellness is also offered at CKB 360.

