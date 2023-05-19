U.S. Space and Rocket Center unveils new Space Camp Operations Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home to Space Camp, unveiled it’s new Space Camp Operations Center. Governor Kay Ivey paid a visit to the Rocket City to cut the ribbon on what she called a milestone in advancing camp experience.

Governor Ivey said when she first saw the facility finished, her response was simple.

“Wow!” Ivey said.

The Operation center features 10 classrooms, two collaboration zones, cyber mission control, a check-in center and a multipurpose auditorium that is one of the largest in North Alabama. The outside exterior of the facility also features a 3D model of the moon’s surface.

The Governor’s office awarded the U.S. Space and Rocket Center a $10 million grant for the new facility, which Gov. Ivey said will be the key to future space exploration.

“This is where the future of our nation and state come to learn about space, aerospace and aviation industries so what a contribution to this community and our state and our nation and the world as it is,” Ivey said.

Space camp students, a NASA astronaut and Jinx the robot were there to unveil the new center to North Alabama.

CEO and Executive Director of the Space and Rocket Center Kimberly Robinson says for those that visit the Rocket City, this is just a taste of what Alabama has to offer.

“They’re going to be greeted with an image of Alabama that we hope surprises and delights them and we can’t wait to get it operational,” Robinson said.

The building is already being used to train crew members for all four Space and Rocket Center camp programs.

