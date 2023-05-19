UAH PD searching for suspects after car break-in at UAH
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for suspects who broke into a vehicle at the University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball field on April 25.
According to a spokesperson for the UAH Police Department, the suspects broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card. After they took the credit card, they used it at a Walmart on Jordan Lane to purchase $700 worth of Visa cards.
Video footage shows two women checking cars in the parking lot before leaving in a silver Toyota Camry.
