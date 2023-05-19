UAH PD searching for suspects after car break-in at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for suspects who broke into a vehicle at the University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball field on April 25.

According to a spokesperson for the UAH Police Department, the suspects broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card. After they took the credit card, they used it at a Walmart on Jordan Lane to purchase $700 worth of Visa cards.

Investigators are searching for suspects who broke into a vehicle at the University of Alabama Huntsville baseball field on April 25. (University of Alabama in Huntsville Police Department)

Video footage shows two women checking cars in the parking lot before leaving in a silver Toyota Camry.

