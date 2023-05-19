Deals
Student found with handgun at Sparkman High School

Sparkman High School
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Sparkman High School was found with a handgun on campus on Friday.

The following statement was released by the principal of Sparkman High School, Chris Shaw:

A safety concern was brought to the attention of an administrator this morning. As with any safety concern, we immediately notified our Madison County School Resource Officers on campus and started investigating. Within moments, the SROs located a student with a handgun. The student who possessed the weapon was taken into custody without incident. The student faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct and is not on campus.

We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help addressing the critical issue of student safety. Thank you to the students who notified us of the campus safety concern. Please take a moment to review our school safety policies with your child.

For Sparkman High to remain a safe haven for children, we must all work together—parents, staff, and community members—to provide the quality environment our children deserve. Safety concerns may be reported to school administrators and by calling or texting the MCSS Safe Schools Tip Line at 256.536.8355.

