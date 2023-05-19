Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Stepfather accused of killing 2 year old; case will go to grand jury

Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.(Athens Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The case of a man accused of killing his 2 year old stepson in Athens will head to a Limestone County Grand jury.

Keshan Allen is in the Limestone County jail on no bond. Allen is accused of killing his stepson at an apartment complex on May 12. Athens police went to a local apartment complex after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the death, detectives launched an investigation in which the boy’s stepfather, Keshan Allen, 29, was identified as a suspect. After being questioned by detectives, Allen was arrested and charged with murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Preston Nelson
Madison man indicted for running woman over with his car

Latest News

James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder
Shooting suspect in standoff with Rogersville PD, multiple law enforcement agencies
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder