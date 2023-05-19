Stepfather accused of killing 2 year old; case will go to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The case of a man accused of killing his 2 year old stepson in Athens will head to a Limestone County Grand jury.

Keshan Allen is in the Limestone County jail on no bond. Allen is accused of killing his stepson at an apartment complex on May 12. Athens police went to a local apartment complex after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the death, detectives launched an investigation in which the boy’s stepfather, Keshan Allen, 29, was identified as a suspect. After being questioned by detectives, Allen was arrested and charged with murder.

