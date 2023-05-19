Shooting suspect in standoff with Rogersville PD, multiple law enforcement agencies

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are alongside the Rogersville Police Department in responding to a standoff situation.

According to RPD Chief Brian Hudson, a man shot at another man at a home located at the intersection of County Road 72 and County Road 562. The time of the call came in at 5:30 p.m. and the victim was grazed by a bullet.

Hudson says the suspect ran into the woods and they believe he has barricaded himself in another home.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

