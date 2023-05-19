Search ends for shooting suspect who held hours-long standoff in Rogersville

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The man who held an hours-long standoff against multiple law enforcement agencies in Rogersville has been captured and served arrest warrants.

RPD Police Chief Brian Hudson says after several tips, Rogersville Police pulled over a car with shooting suspect, James Tucker, as the passenger on Hwy. 72 near Elk River Park Road. Tucker cooperated and was arrested without incident.

Tucker is charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

The U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in his arrest.

ORIGINAL: According to RPD Chief Brian Hudson, a man shot at another man at a home located at the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 562. The time of the call came in at 5:30 p.m. on May 19 and the victim was grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

Hudson says the suspect ran into the woods and they believed he then barricaded himself inside a home.

At 9:30 p.m. on that same day, Hudson said the suspect was believed to still be inside the home. Officials attempted to make contact via a loudspeaker since they arrived on the scene. Teams deployed a robot into the home to make sure that he was still inside. It was later determined that he was not in the home.

By 11:45 p.m., police identified the suspect as 49-year-old James Tucker who they say was armed at the time. Officials secured most of the house and had only a few more rooms to check.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

