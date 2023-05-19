Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff

Officials have been attempting to make contact via a loudspeaker since they arrived on the scene.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are alongside the Rogersville Police Department in the search for a shooting suspect who held them in a standoff situation for more than five hours.

According to RPD Chief Brian Hudson, a man shot at another man at a home located at the intersection of County Road 72 and County Road 562. The time of the call came in at 5:30 p.m. and the victim was grazed by a bullet.

Hudson says the suspect ran into the woods and they believe he has barricaded himself in another home.

At 9:30 p.m., Hudson said the suspect was believed to still be inside the home. Officials attempted to make contact via a loudspeaker since they arrived on the scene. At that time teams prepared to deploy a robot into the home to make sure that he was still inside.

As of 11:45 p.m., police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old James Tucker and say he is armed. Officials have secured most of the house and have only a few more rooms to check. Roads are expected to open with the hour.

Officials say once Tucker is found he will be served with arrest warrants.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder
Shooting suspect in standoff with Rogersville PD, multiple law enforcement agencies
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder
In the email, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock (pictured) said he planned to shoot and kill everyone...
Enterprise man arrested for Fort Novosel threat
Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener
Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener