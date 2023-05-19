Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are alongside the Rogersville Police Department in the search for a shooting suspect who held them in a standoff situation for more than five hours.

According to RPD Chief Brian Hudson, a man shot at another man at a home located at the intersection of County Road 72 and County Road 562. The time of the call came in at 5:30 p.m. and the victim was grazed by a bullet.

Hudson says the suspect ran into the woods and they believe he has barricaded himself in another home.

At 9:30 p.m., Hudson said the suspect was believed to still be inside the home. Officials attempted to make contact via a loudspeaker since they arrived on the scene. At that time teams prepared to deploy a robot into the home to make sure that he was still inside.

As of 11:45 p.m., police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old James Tucker and say he is armed. Officials have secured most of the house and have only a few more rooms to check. Roads are expected to open with the hour.

Officials say once Tucker is found he will be served with arrest warrants.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

