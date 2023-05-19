Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club. (Source: Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman stole more than $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.

The Miami Police Department reports officers were called to a residence on May 8 regarding a theft.

A man told officers that an unidentified woman had taken his jewelry earlier that day.

He said he met the woman at a club and the two then went back to his place. But after having one drink, he ended up falling asleep

When the man awoke at noon, he noticed his safe was open and his jewelry missing along with the girl.

Police said it appears the female drugged the victim’s drink and took his jewelry while he was sleeping.

The items taken included two Rolex watches, a gold chain, gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a diamond ring.

Miami PD released security camera footage of the woman in question taking an elevator while leaving the building. Police said the video also shows her arriving with the victim earlier in the evening.

Authorities described the female as being about 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds. They said she is in her 30s with long black hair.

Police urged anyone with further information on the woman’s identity to contact them at 305-603-6030.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Charges dropped for Colbert County Animal Shelter’s destructive Husky
Destructive Colbert County Husky placed on house arrest with adopted family

Latest News

A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning his wife has bond modification denied
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
TikTok content creators file a lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning the app.
Montana becomes the first state to ban TikTok
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
GRAPHIC: Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3