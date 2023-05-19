Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of the Huntsville City Football Club’s first match, Mayor Tommy Battle declared May 19 as Professional Soccer Day in Huntsville.

During a VIP event held at Fractal Brewing Project across from the newly-named Family Wicks Field, Mayor Battle presented the proclamation to Nashville SC CEO and Huntsville City FC Owner John Ingram and MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek.

“We can’t wait to see this talented team take to the Wicks Family Field – their [new]ly official home turf in Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said. “This marks the beginning of many exciting seasons for soccer fans. As we’ve watched local participation and interest in the sport grow by leaps and bounds, we are pleased to partner with MLS NEXT Pro to provide new professional opportunities for players, coaches, referees and sports business professionals.”

The match is set to begin on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. against Crown Legacy FC.

