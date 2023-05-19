Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener

Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener
Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener(HCFC)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of the Huntsville City Football Club’s first match, Mayor Tommy Battle declared May 19 as Professional Soccer Day in Huntsville.

During a VIP event held at Fractal Brewing Project across from the newly-named Family Wicks Field, Mayor Battle presented the proclamation to Nashville SC CEO and Huntsville City FC Owner John Ingram and MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek.

Mayor Tommy Battle declared May 19 as Professional Soccer Day in Huntsville.
Mayor Tommy Battle declared May 19 as Professional Soccer Day in Huntsville.(HCFC)

“We can’t wait to see this talented team take to the Wicks Family Field – their [new]ly official home turf in Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said. “This marks the beginning of many exciting seasons for soccer fans. As we’ve watched local participation and interest in the sport grow by leaps and bounds, we are pleased to partner with MLS NEXT Pro to provide new professional opportunities for players, coaches, referees and sports business professionals.”

The match is set to begin on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. against Crown Legacy FC.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Charges dropped for Colbert County Animal Shelter’s destructive Husky
Destructive Colbert County Husky placed on house arrest with adopted family

Latest News

Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Huntsville City FC logo.
Huntsville City FC announces name for field at Joe Davis Stadium
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
Five area teams competed and four left victorious.
State champions crowned at State Soccer Championships