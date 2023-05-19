Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland

A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus stop. (WBAL)
By WBAL staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVERN, Md. (WBAL) – Parents in Maryland were concerned by seeing a man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a school bus stop.

One parent recorded video Wednesday of the man holding the rifle at his 6-year-old daughter’s stop. J’den McAdory, the man holding the gun, was seen there again Thursday.

“They’re trained to hide if this thing (a gun) enters their school, and it’s right there,” said Michael Haley, another parent. “How can they not be a little nervous about that? How can that not give them anxiety?”

The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new state law. (WBAL)

McAdory says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting the recent gun control measures Gov. Wes Moore signed into law.

“Guns can be safe if they’re controlled by the right person,” McAdory said. “I really wasn’t coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal.”

One part of the new law, which goes into effect Oct. 1, prohibits carrying a gun in areas “for children or vulnerable adults,” like a school or health care facility.

Anne Arundel County police say he is permitted to carry a gun under Maryland law, but officers “are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents.”

The man said he carried a gun at a school bus stop to protest a new law that prohibits carrying a gun near children in Maryland. (WBAL)

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
Preston Nelson
Madison man indicted for running woman over with his car

Latest News

Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party...
Teen missed graduation after being shot, receives high school diploma in hospital bed
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
Richard Crosslin.
Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe