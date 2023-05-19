Mainly cloudy Friday with a few stray showers and storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and refreshing morning temperatures in the 60s, a steady breeze from the southeast has prevented any fog from developing.

Clouds will stay with us through the day with highs approaching 80 degrees into the afternoon, a few stray showers and storms will be expected during the afternoon and early evening. A cold front will approach us from the northwest overnight with widely scattered showers and storms arriving overnight into early Saturday morning, lows will be warm and muggy in the middle 60s. Additional scattered to numerous showers and storms will be expected as we go through Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Some storms can be stronger in nature with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

Storms will wrap up by late afternoon and highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Drier air will filter in from the north Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s by daybreak Sunday. Sunday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees. It looks like we will have a great stretch of weather for next week with generally sunny and dry conditions, highs will remain in the low to middle 80s.

