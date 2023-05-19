Isolated storms today, storms likely for Saturday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, isolated storms. Coverage much less than yesterday. Brief heavy rain. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Showers/storms after 3 A.M. Temps in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. Expect heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and dangerous lighting with thunderstorm activity. High temp Saturday, around 80. Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Around 80. Most of next week looks good, just a few showers Monday & Tuesday. High temps in the low to mid 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.