‘I’m not worthy’: Actress is honored with star in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Actress Sandra Ellis Lafferty was born and raised in the Sand Mountain region and she recalls watching many movies as a child at the very theater where she will soon be honored.

After starring in blockbuster films like The Hunger Games, Walk The Line, and Prisoners, Lafferty will be honored with a star on Gault Avenue.

“Well, I’m just glad it wasn’t done posthumously. I’m thrilled. It’s just a thrill and I really don’t deserve it any more than many other people in this town. We have so many talents here,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty’s star will be the third to grace Gault Avenue after the band Alabama and Pete the Cat artist James Dean. When she first heard she may get a star, her reaction was not what you’d think.

“I’m not worthy. I’m not worthy. I had heard talk about it before and I knew it was rumbling in there. So I wasn’t hugely surprised but it was still a joy,” Lafferty says.

Mayor Brian Baine says that Sandra has been active in the community since she returned to Fort Payne.

“Our DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center does a dinner theater every year for their big fundraiser. Sandra has blessed us for two years, and I’ve got to be on stage with Sandra for two different plays that we did and she is a phenomenal person to work with,” Baine said. “It just kind of made sense to do a star for Sandra”

Lafferty expresses her gratitude to the people of her hometown for honoring her.

“I truly appreciate the people of Fort Payne and the people who made this possible and I hope to keep going.”

Lafferty’s star will be unveiled at the DeKalb Theater on Friday, May 19, at 4 p.m.

