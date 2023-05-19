Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed after she allegedly attempted to break into a home on Hartside Road Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Nicole Linton, 38, was shot and killed. The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.