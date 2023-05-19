Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed

The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.
The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed after she allegedly attempted to break into a home on Hartside Road Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Nicole Linton, 38, was shot and killed. The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
James Tucker, 49
Rogersville Police continue search for shooting suspect following hours-long standoff
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth

Latest News

Sparkman High School
Student found with handgun at Sparkman High School
Nick Jones
Former Rainsville mayor arrested for DUI
The challenging real estate market has kept many first-time homebuyers away.
Financial Friday: What can first-time homebuyer programs offer you?
Investigators are searching for suspects who broke into a vehicle at the University of Alabama...
UAH PD searching for suspects after car break-in at UAH